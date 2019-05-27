  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Ralph Iannotti
WAYNESBURG (KDKA) — It was about 5:00 Monday evening when firefighters arrived at the PennDOT Greene County Headquarters and maintenance garage on Jefferson Road in Waynesburg.

Billowing smoke from the blaze could be seen for several miles.

A number of vehicles were in the garage at the time.

“There was a heavy smoke condition in the building; we made entry through the main door and the garage door, there was smoke and fire throughout the building,” said Assistant Chief Eric Marshall of the Waynesburg-Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department.

A State Police Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate the cause of the multiple alarm fire. At the time, the building was closed since Monday was a holiday.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury fighting the blaze. He was treated at the scene. Firefighters on truck ladders continued to pour water on the building for several hours.

There’s been no estimate of damage.

