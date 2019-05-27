TARENTUM (KDKA) — A man was rescued from the roof of a burning duplex in Tarentum early Monday morning.
Firefighters were called to Conroy Way around 4:30 a.m.
According to the fire chief, a man living in the duplex was trapped on the roof when police first arrived.
The officers were able find a ladder nearby and get that man down.
He was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. His condition has not been released.
Damage to the duplex is extensive, most of it to the right side of the building.
Multiple people lived inside. In addition to the man who was rescued, all were able to get out.
The Red Cross is helping the residents.
The fire marshal was called in to investigate the cause.
