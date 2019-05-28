Filed Under:Assault Charges, Derrick Eggleton, Homewood, Kidnapping Charges, Local TV, Penn Hills, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, suspect arrested


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man accused of assaulting and kidnapping his ex-girlfriend has been arrested.

According to Pittsburgh Police, 22-year-old Derrick Eggleton faces charges including kidnapping, burglary and assault.

Derrick Eggleton, 22, is accused of kidnapping and assaulting his ex-girlfriend. (Photo Credit: Allegheny County)

Court records reveal that the suspect was arrested Monday. Police had issued a warrant for his arrest on May 21.

Police say that Eggleton broke into his ex-girlfriend’s Homewood apartment while her children — ages 1, 2, and 7 — were home. He allegedly dragged the victim outside, forcing her into his SUV before driving to Penn Hills.

During the drive, police say the suspect punched his ex-girlfriend and threatened to kill her.

The victim was able to escape the vehicle and call 911 from a nearby home, according to police. Eggleton allegedly fled the scene.

