CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. (KDKA) – Authorities have identified and arrested the man who robbed Dollar Bank in Castle Shannon on April 29.
Deontre Lamar Simpson, 23, was arrested and is currently in police custody in Ohio and will be transported back to Pennsylvania for prosecution.
Castle Shannon Police worked with Allegheny County Police, PAT Police and the FBI to identify Simpson using surveillance footage and forensics.
Surveillance footage from Port Authority and the community showed the suspect get off the light rail transit at the Arlington stop on Mt. Lebanon Boulevard.
He crossed the street and lingered in the area for a few minutes before running into the bank.
He was charged with robbery, theft and receiving stolen property.