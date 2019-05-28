PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting a basketball camp in Pittsburgh this summer.
The camps will be held on August 8-9 at Woodland Hills High School.
“Our summer camps teach the skills and drills that players are practicing in the NBA. Both returning participants and new campers can expect to improve their game in an environment that encourages teamwork and camaraderie!” said Kendall Chones, who brings over 10 years of professional basketball and coaching experience to Cavs Academy.
At the camp boys and girls between the ages of 5 and 17 will be able to learn fundamentals like ball handling, defense, shooting and rebounding.
The camp will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
The cost of registration is $175 and includes a uniform, basketball, duffle bag, tickets to a home game and more.
Registration can be completed online.