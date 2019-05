PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This week, Market District Chef Dave Histed is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen making a Meatball Slider recipe perfect for summer entertaining.

THE ULTIMATE MEATBALL SLIDER

SERVES: 6-8

PREP TIME: 10 MINUTES

COOK TIME: 15 MINUTES

INGREDIENTS:

1 LOAF GIANT EAGLE GARLIC BREAD (FOUND IN FROZEN AISLE)

2 TABLESPOONS MARKET DISTRICT EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL

1 PACK GIANT EAGLE GOURMET MEATBALLS

1 JAR MARKET DISTRICT MARINARA SAUCE

1 PACK BELGIOSIO FRESH MOZZERELLA SLICES

1 3 OZ PACK CITTERIO PROSCUITTO SLICES

12 LEAVES OF BASIL, WASHED AND DRYED

DIRECTIONS:

FIRST, BAKE THE GARLIC BREAD AS DIRECTED ON THE PACKAGE. IN A MEDIUM SAUTE PAN, ADD THE OLIVE OIL AND HEAT TO MEDIUM HEAT. SEAR THE MEATBALLS ON ALL SIDES, THEN ADD THE MARINARA, COVER, AND ALLOW TO SIMMER FOR 10 MINUTES OR UNTIL FULLY COOKED. REMOVE THE GARLIC BREAD FROM THE OVEN AND PLACE A LINE OF MEATBALLS ON THE BOTTOM SECTION OF THE BREAD FROM END TO END. TOP EACH MEATBALL WITH A MOZZERELLA SLICE, RETURN TO THE OVEN, AND ALLOW TO MELT FOR 2-3 MINUTES. CAREFULLY REMOVE FROM THE OVEN AND TOP WITH PROSCUITTO AND PICKED BASIL LEAVES. DRIZZLE WITH OLIVE OIL, PLACE THE TOP ON THE SANDWICH, AND SLICE INTO SLIDER SIZED SECTIONS. ENJOY!

HANG 10 HAWAIIAN SLIDERS

SERVES: 6-8

PREP TIME: 15 MINUTES

COOK TIME: 15 MINUTES

INGREDIENTS:

1 PACK KINGS HAWAIIAN ROLLS

1 JAR GIANT EAGLE MAYONNAISE

1 CAN GIANT EAGLE CANOLA NON STICK SPRAY

2 LBS GIANT EAGLE 80/20 GROUND BEEF, FORMED INTO 2 OZ PATTIES

1 JAR MARKET DISTRICT SESAME TERIYAKI SAUCE

¼ CUP BROWN SUGAR

1 CAN RING SLICED PINEAPPLE, DRAINED OF JUICE

¼ CUP RED ONION, THIN SLICED

¼ CUP CILANTRO, THIN SLICED

1 ½ CUPS GIANT EAGLE ANGEL HAIR SHREDDED CABBAGE

3 TABLESPOONS WHITE DISTILLED VINEGAR

3 TABLESPOONS MARKET DISTRICT EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL

SALT AND BLACK PEPPER TO TASTE

DIRECTIONS:

IN A LARGE SAUTE PAN SEAR THE PINEAPLE. ONCE THE PINEAPPLE IS SEARED REMOVE FROM THE PAN AND SPRAY THE SAME PAN WITH NON-STICK SPRAY. ADD THE SLIDERS AND SEAR ON BOTH SIDES, THEN ADD THE TERIYAKI AND BROWN SUGAR. ALLOW THE SAUCE TO REDUCE UNTIL THICK AND THE SLIDER IS FULLY COOKED. BASTE IN SAUCE AS OFTEN AS NEEDED. LAST, MAKE THE SLAW BY TOSSING THE RED ONION, CILANTRO, CABBAGE, VINEGAR, OLIVE OIL, SALT, AND PEPPER TOGETHER. SPLIT THE HAWAIIAN BREAD AND SPREAD EACH SLIDER BUN WITH MAYO, THEN TOP WITH THE TERIYAKI SLIDER. TOP THE SLIDER WITH SEARED PINEAPPLE, THEN FINISH WITH SLAW. PLACE THE TOP BUN ON AND ENJOY!

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN AND WAFFLE SLIDER

SERVES: 4

PREP TIME: 10 MINUTES

COOK TIME: 5 MINUTES

INGREDIENTS:

¼ CUP GIANT EAGLE CANOLA OIL

1 TABLESPOON GIANT EAGLE GARLIC POWDER

1 TABLESPOON SMOKED PAPRIKA

1 TEASPOON GIANT EAGLE CAYENNE PEPPER

½ TEASPOON KOSHER SALT

6 PIECES GIANT EAGLE SIGNATURE CHICKEN TENDERS, CUT IN HALF

1 BOX GIANT EAGLE HOME STYLE MINI WAFFLES

½ CUP GIANT EAGLE MAYONNAISE

1 JAR GIANT EAGLE BREAD AND BUTTER PICKLE CHIPS

DIRECTIONS:

FIRST, MAKE THE NASHVILLE HOT SAUCE BY PLACING THE OIL INTO A SMALL FRYING PAN. ADD ALL THE SPICES AND SALT AND BRING TO MEDIUM HEAT FOR 2-3 MINUTES. YOU WILL SEE THE OIL CHANGE COLOR FROM A DARK RED TO A BRIGHT RED AND SMELL THE SPICES TOASTING IN THE OIL. ONCE THIS HAPPENS REMOVE FROM HEAT.

NEXT, HEAT THE CHICKEN TENDERS AND BRUSH THE NASHVILLE SAUCE OVER THEM. SPREAD THE MAYONNAISE ON THE WAFFLES, THEN PLACE THE CHICKEN ON TOP. SKEWER A FEW PICKLE CHIPS WITH A TOOTHPICK AND USE THIS TO HOLD THE SECOND WAFFLE ON TOP OF THE CHICKEN, FORMING A SANDWICH. ENJOY!