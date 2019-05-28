CRESCENT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Crescent Township Police Department is asking for help from the public finding a missing 14-year-old girl.
According to family friends, Grace went missing Sunday afternoon and her family is very worried about her.
Police say she may have run away, but they are concerned for her safety.
She is described as being about 5-feet-4 inches tall, has hazel eyes and auburn-colored hair.
She was last seen wearing a black shirt with the word “Nope” written on it in white, jean shorts and black Nikes with a pink check mark. Grace also always wears a red bandanna either in her hair or on her wrist.
Anyone with information on hear whereabouts is asked to contact the Crescent Township Police.
