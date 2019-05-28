  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By Amy Wadas
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Amy Wadas, Fatal Shooting, Hill District, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead and a teen girl wounded in the Hill District.

According to police, a man and the teenager were shot just before 11 p.m. Monday in the Bedford Dwellings housing complex on Chauncey Drive.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Investigators say a fight broke out before the shots were fired.

The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identifies him as 34-year-old Isaac Harrison.

The 15-year-old girl was found outside, and then taken to a hospital where she was in stable condition.

Police are looking for suspects.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s