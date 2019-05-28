Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead and a teen girl wounded in the Hill District.
According to police, a man and the teenager were shot just before 11 p.m. Monday in the Bedford Dwellings housing complex on Chauncey Drive.
Investigators say a fight broke out before the shots were fired.
The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identifies him as 34-year-old Isaac Harrison.
The 15-year-old girl was found outside, and then taken to a hospital where she was in stable condition.
Police are looking for suspects.
