PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – This will be the final week at KDKA for Jon Burnett.

On Tuesday he received a special proclamation from Pittsburgh City Council.

The proclamation was a surprise to Jon, who was brought to the council meeting with a phony cover story about The Great Race.

But, he came to find out that this Saturday, his final day at KDKA, will be “Jon Burnett Day” in Pittsburgh.

“I can’t believe I have my own day,” said Burnett. “It’s beyond belief. Pittsburgh has been for me such a perfect home.”

Jon also received a souvenir magazine cover, designed by Pittsburgh Magazine, as a tribute to his longtime support of The Great Race.

