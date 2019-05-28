PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Matchbox Twenty’s Rob Thomas is coming to the Benedum Center this August.
The concert is part of the Grammy-winning artist’s summer tour to promote his fourth studio album, “Chip Tooth Smile.” The tour includes a special guest: country music singer Abby Anderson.
With 12 tracks, the new album includes production from Butch Walker — who has worked with artists like Panic! At The Disco and P!nk — and Benny Blanco, who has collaborated with a host of big names including Halsey, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber.
Rolling Stone called “One Less Day (Dying Young)” — the album’s lead single — “thunderous” and “life-affirming.”
The singer-songwriter will make his way to the Benedum Center on Tuesday, August 27, at 7 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Friday, May 31, at 10 a.m. They can be purchased on the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s website. Each ticket sold will come with a digital download of “Chip Tooth Smile.”
