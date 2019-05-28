PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to reports, the NFL Players Association is warning about a lockout that could be on the way.
According to Sports Business Journal’s Liz Mullen, the Players Association sent an email to all NFL agents telling them to prepare their players for a lockout that could last a year or more.
“NFLPA Exec Dir De Smith sent an email out to all NFL agents this morning, advising them to urge player clients to save money in the event of a work stoppage.
“We are advising players to plan for a work stoppage of at least a year in length,” the letter states.”
It is not guarantee that a lockout would definitely happen, but it could be in the works as the collective bargaining agreement that was signed in 2011 is set to expire after the 2020 season.