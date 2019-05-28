PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Pittsburgh may not be participating in the Stanley Cup Final this season, but the city is receiving another national honor.
According to the website WalletHub, Pittsburgh is the 3rd best city in the United States for hockey fans.
“Watching the #StanleyCup? Are you rooting for the @StLouisBlues or @NHLBruins? Here are the best cities to be a #hockey fan:”
Pittsburgh is ranked as the 2nd best NHL city behind Detroit. When NCAA rankings are taken into account, Pittsburgh is ranked 32nd. The overall score for the city was 55.79, not far behind 2nd ranked Detroit and 1st ranked Boston. Detroit was ranked 56th in NCAA rankings, while Boston was the 3rd best NHL city and the best NCAA city.
WalletHub took data from 73 cities and based their grading on 21 key indicators of a good hockey city.
Other notable cities include New York at 5th, Buffalo at 8th, Washington DC at 10th, Philadelphia at 14th, Columbus at 21th, State College at 40th and Erie at 69.