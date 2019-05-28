SEVERE WEATHER:Possible Tornado Touched Down In Indiana Co., More On The Way
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes moved through the Pittsburgh area Tuesday, causing widespread damage.

The damage was so severe in some places, large hail actually broke a driver’s windshield.

Chuck Singhose says he was driving along Warrendale Road near Pine Richland High School when large hail began to fall.

The entire incident was caught on video, and after about four minutes of the hail his windshield, it begins to crack.

Severe weather continues to move through Western Pennsylvania.

A possible tornado or funnel cloud was spotted in Indiana County earlier Tuesday afternoon.

