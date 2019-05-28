SEVERE WEATHER:Possible Tornado Touched Down In Indiana Co., More On The Way
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police in Pittsburgh literally followed a trail of money to find a man who burglarized a local business.

Officers in the City of Pittsburgh were dispatched to a burglar alarm at the Homewood Hair and Beauty Supply at 3:29 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, police found a shattered glass front door when they arrived at the business located in the 7200-block of Frankstown Avenue.

A perimeter was set and a K9 team responded to the scene to clear the store. Police learned that a cash register and three cartons of Newport cigarettes had been stolen from the business.

Officers leaving the store then noticed a dirt path on the side of the building that contained a trail of coins.

Police followed the trail to an abandoned building located in the 7200-block of Idlewild Street.

Inside the building, police found 59-year-old Bryan Keith Eleam of Garfield who authorities say was in the building “getting high.” In Eleam’s possession was a cash register and three cartons of Newport cigarettes.

After reviewing the businesses surveillance cameras police were able to identify Eleam as the suspect.

He was arrested and charged with burglary.

