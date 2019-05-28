PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One teenage boy is behind bars and police are actively searching for a second after a violent attack on a pizza delivery driver.

Pittsburgh Police arrested 16-year-old Isaiah Alford and charged him with aggravated assault and robbery. Police issued an arrest warrant for his friend, 16-year-old Taymere Pollard. He’s facing similar charges plus criminal conspiracy.

Police believe those two teens, along with two others, conspired to attack a Pizza Parma delivery driver on May 4 just before 1 a.m.

Police said the driver went to Nolan Court, inside a North Homewood Housing Complex, to deliver a pizza and a soda.

The victim said the group of four teens met him and gave him some money for the food but asked him to walk with them to meet a woman who had the rest of the money. He refused to walk further into the complex and said he’d wait there for the female. The victim said within a minute, both Alford and another teen pulled out handguns and pointed them at him. The delivery driver tried to walk to his car but they ran after him, allegedly punching him repeatedly in the head and face.

Police say the robbery and assault only stopped when the victim managed to get inside his car and honk the horn.

When later detained by officers, both suspects allegedly said, “It wasn’t us, the kid you’re looking for has reddish/blonde hair”.

Both suspects were seen on security footage allegedly committing the crime and running away together afterward.

Police reviewed the security footage and it didn’t show any witnesses near the crime scene.