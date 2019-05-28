Comments
Karcher K-1800 Pressure Washer & Surface Cleaner
Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:
- Market District
- Cooking Corner Slider Recipes
- Pittsburgh Magazine
- What’s New Dr. Frank
- Izzazu Salon, Spa & Serata
More Dr. Frank Links:
Karcher K-1800 Pressure Washer & Surface Cleaner
Waylens Secure360 Automotive Security Camera
Westinghouse Universal Power Mount
Panasonic ARC 3 Shaver, Trimmer and Detailer
Panasonic ARC5 Wet/Dry Electric Shaver
Westinghouse 20-Volt String Trimmer/Edger
Westinghouse 40-Volt Blower
Lasko Wind Curve Tower Fan with Remote
Yeti Tundra Haul on Wheels
Mirage Vision Outdoor TV