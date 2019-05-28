  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cooking Corner, Dr. Frank Viggiano, Izzazu Salon Spa And Serata, Market District, Pittsburgh Magazine, Pittsburgh Today Live, PTL, PTL Links


Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:

More Dr. Frank Links:

Karcher K-1800 Pressure Washer & Surface Cleaner
Waylens Secure360 Automotive Security Camera
Westinghouse Universal Power Mount
Panasonic ARC 3 Shaver, Trimmer and Detailer
Panasonic ARC5 Wet/Dry Electric Shaver
Westinghouse 20-Volt String Trimmer/Edger
Westinghouse 40-Volt Blower
Lasko Wind Curve Tower Fan with Remote
Yeti Tundra Haul on Wheels
Mirage Vision Outdoor TV

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s