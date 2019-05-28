Comments
OAKLAND (KDKA) — According to reports, offensive lineman Richie Incognito is headed to the west coast with AB.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says Incognito inked a one-year deal with the Oakland Raiders.
“Sources: The #Raiders are signing free agent guard Richie Incognito to a 1-year deal. He’s back in the league after a hiatus, having last played for the #Bills in 2017.”
The Raiders have brought in some very interesting names over the offseason to this point, including players that have started problems with former teams in the past.
“Antonio Brown, Vontaze Burfict and Richie Incognito will all share an NFL locker room in 2019. What a world.”