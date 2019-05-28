  • KDKA TVOn Air

SOMERSET, Pa. (KDKA) – An explosion reportedly led investigators to a meth lab in Somerset County and injured an alleged drug manufacturer, according to TribLIVE.com

Zachary Maust, 33, from Berlin Township, was allegedly making meth in his father’s Brothersvalley Township garage when a container he was using to create a chemical reaction exploded.

Police say the explosion also caught Maust on fire.

The Trib reports that Maust was treated for burns at UPMC Somerset and UPMC Mercy hospitals.

In the suspected garage meth lab, investigators say they found 97 one-pot containers and other supplies needed to make meth.

Maust is facing 97 counts of operating a meth lab.

Maust is in custody at the Somerset County Jail on a $20,000 cash bail, according to the Trib. It also reports his preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 6.

