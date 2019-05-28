  • KDKA TVOn Air

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Voters in a rural central Pennsylvania district will pick a new state House member in August to fill the vacancy created by a recent congressional election.

House Speaker Mike Turzai on Tuesday set the special election for the seat held most recently by state Rep. Fred Keller, a Republican elected to Congress last week.

Political parties will pick candidates for an election that’ll be held Tuesday, Aug. 20. The remainder of Keller’s legislative term runs through 2020.

The state House district spans portions of Union and Snyder counties.

The 53-year-old Keller was elected May 21 to fill the unexpired term of Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Marino, who resigned in January.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

