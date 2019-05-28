PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is sending the UPMC-Highmark consent decrees case back to a lower court.
In its May 28 ruling, the state Supreme Court wrote that “at this juncture, we do not deem it necessary to extend the termination date of the Consent Decrees through the extraordinary powers that OAG asks us to invoke.” Instead, the Supreme Court will reverse and remand the case to the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania, one of the state’s two appellate courts.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro released a statement following the Supreme Court’s ruling, calling the decision a “crucial steps towards delivering justice for the people of Western Pennsylvania.” The attorney general’s full statement reads:
“Today, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court took a crucial step towards delivering justice for the people of Western Pennsylvania by agreeing with my Office’s argument and reversing Commonwealth Court’s decision that the end date of UPMC/Highmark’s consent decrees could not be modified as a matter of law. As directed by the Supreme Court, my Office will now make our case in Commonwealth Court on an expedited basis that modification of the end date is not just permitted-but necessary to ensure UPMC fulfills its role as a public charity and isn’t able to shun the very taxpayers whose tax dollars built their business.”
