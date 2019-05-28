Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A local woman pleaded guilty to strangling her boyfriend’s young daughter.
Deasha Ringgold strangled 23-month-old Aubree Sherrell at an apartment in Clairton.
Ringgold told police the baby was not breaking and drove her to the hospital in April 2018.
But police say she used her phone to Google, “how to do CPR on a baby” more than an hour before they got to the hospital.
As part of the plea deal, a judge dropped one count of endangering the welfare of a child and agreed to sentence her to 20-40 years in prison.