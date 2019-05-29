



HARMONY BOROUGH (KDKA) — One of the hardest hit areas by Tuesday’s severe weather is Butler County.

According to the county’s emergency officials, there is widespread damage and dangerous flash flooding from Harmony Borough to Zelienople to Renfrew to Forward and Jackson Townships and Evans City.

WATCH: NewsChopper 2 Over Butler County Flooding —

There is severe flooding in Harmony Borough where the Connoquenessing Creek has overflowed its banks. Johns School Road and Porter Cove Road are seeing some of the worst flooding.

Swift water rescue teams are out helping to evacuate some people from their flooded-out homes. Other residents, officials say, have chosen to shelter-in-place on upper floors of their homes.

KDKA’s Lindsay Ward Reports:

Hansen Avenue was one of many streets underwater during Tuesday’s evening commute.

“It’s all the way down every street, it’s flooded like this, I’ve never seen a downpour that size,” said Justin Bellis, a Butler County resident.

Part of Gudekunst Road collapsed overnight, leaving the road impassable.

All residents are asked to avoid traveling on these roads too:

Main Street

East Beaver Street

West Beaver Street

Jefferson Street

Clay Street

West New Castle

A small river formed in the backyard of a home in Zelienople. Amanda Frankenstein says she has lived at the home for 25 years.

Her family also owns Frankenstein Builders Supply. They spent most of the evening pushing water out of their facility that had several inches of water.

“We don’t want it coming into our basement. It’s very sad, it’s not something you’d like to see every day and when it does happen it’s a shame,” said Frankenstein.

Police urge anyone with an emergency to call 911 immediately.