PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Coors Light has promised Pittsburghers free beer if the city has a June day that’s hot enough to break records, reports the The Patch.
To hammer home the point that there’s nothing like a cold beer on a hot day, The Patch says Coors launched a promotion that promises 10 cities potential free beer.
According to the website’s report, a record high temperature is reached in any of the locations, participating bars and restaurants will receive free Coors Light.
So, Pittsburgh, keep your fingers crossed for a heat wave.
When a record is broken and officially confirmed, The Patch says Coors will let media outlets know where you can snag your free drink.