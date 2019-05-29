SEVERE WEATHER:National Weather Service Extends Flood Warning Until 11:15 a.m.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Coors Light has promised Pittsburghers free beer if the city has a June day that’s hot enough to break records, reports the The Patch.

To hammer home the point that there’s nothing like a cold beer on a hot day, The Patch says Coors launched a promotion that promises 10 cities potential free beer.

According to the website’s report, a record high temperature is reached in any of the locations, participating bars and restaurants will receive free Coors Light.

So, Pittsburgh, keep your fingers crossed for a heat wave.

When a record is broken and officially confirmed, The Patch says Coors will let media outlets know where you can snag your free drink.

