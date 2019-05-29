Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Route 28 inbound near the 31st Street Bridge has been flooded with water about the spill over to the outbound lanes and all lanes are closed.
The northbound lane has reopened, but the southbound lane remains closed.
UPDATE: Flooding on PA 28 southbound between Exit 3 B – Millvale and Thirtyfirst St Bridge/Strip District. All lanes closed.
— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) May 30, 2019
Traffic is being diverted over the 31st and 40th Street Bridges.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details