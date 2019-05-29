SEVERE WEATHER:Round 2 Of Severe Weather Moves In
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Route 28 inbound near the 31st Street Bridge has been flooded with water about the spill over to the outbound lanes and all lanes are closed.

Photo Credit: Rob Hopson

The northbound lane has reopened, but the southbound lane remains closed.

Traffic is being diverted over the 31st and 40th Street Bridges.

