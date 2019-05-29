PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A public advisory has been issued after more than 142,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled into Lake Erie due to severe storms. The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District issued the advisory for Edgewater beach after sewage overflowed into the lake Tuesday night.
Heavy rains led to an estimated 142,6000 combined gallons of raw sewage and stormwater discharging into Lake Erie in 15 minutes.
In a press release the Sewer District said, “Our region has experienced many strong storms in recent years, an ongoing trend that we will see more of in the future,” said Director of Watershed Programs Frank Greenland.
Visitors to Lake Erie, especially children, elderly and those in poor health are urged to temporarily avoid coming into contact with the water.
Warning signs have now been posted for “poor water quality” at Edgewater Beach.