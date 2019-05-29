



MARSHALL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A lightning strike in Marshall Township is forcing the closure of part of Interstate 79 this afternoon as severe storms make their way through the area.

According to Allegheny County emergency officials, lightning struck a pole along Wexford Bayne Road at Brandt School Road in Marshall Township.

The lightning caused a chain reaction, causing other poles to lean and sending some wires crashing to the ground.

Because of that, Butler County emergency officials say state police requested that I-79 be closed in both directions at Route 228.

Downed utility on I-79 southbound between Exit 73 – PA 910 and Exit 68 – Mt Nebo Rd. All lanes closed. — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) May 29, 2019

There is no timetable yet as to when repairs will be completed and the highway will reopen.

West Penn Power has been called to the scene.

