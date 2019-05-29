SEVERE WEATHER:Round 2 Of Severe Weather Moves In
MARSHALL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A lightning strike in Marshall Township is forcing the closure of part of Interstate 79 this afternoon as severe storms make their way through the area.

According to Allegheny County emergency officials, lightning struck a pole along Wexford Bayne Road at Brandt School Road in Marshall Township.

The lightning caused a chain reaction, causing other poles to lean and sending some wires crashing to the ground.

Because of that, Butler County emergency officials say state police requested that I-79 be closed in both directions at Route 228.

There is no timetable yet as to when repairs will be completed and the highway will reopen.

West Penn Power has been called to the scene.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

