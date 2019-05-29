MARS, Pa. (KDKA) — Phones are ringing off the hook at a local auto body shop after a hail storm damaged many people’s vehicles.

Classic Automotive and Collision told KDKA’s Meghan Schiller that it has received hundreds of calls from customers whose vehicles were damaged in the storm on Tuesday.

HAIL DAMAGE, FLOODED CARS…The phones are ringing off the hook at this Mars Auto Shop. They’ve been inundated with calls since early this AM @KDKA pic.twitter.com/suws96kuws — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) May 29, 2019

The damage ranges from flooded cars to dented hoods and shattered windshields. At least one car had its entire back windshield blown out. Vehicles in the shop’s lot also suffered from hail damage.

Paintless dent repair specialists say this is the worst hail damage they’ve seen since a storm on the Fourth of July six years ago. Some of these cars have so much hood damage that they estimate it had to be larger than 1-inch hail.

Technicians here at Classic Automotive & Collision in #Mars say this is the worst #hail damage they’ve seen since a July storm SIX years ago! It’ll cost drivers thousands of $$$ @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Kzf3mTq6lY — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) May 29, 2019

Specialists also say that paintless dent repair is the cheapest option for those whose vehicles have hood damage. However, some may require a complete hood replacement. That, they say, could cost several thousand dollars.

Classic Automotive says they’ve been so inundated with customers that they’ve run out of rental cars. People have been taking Ubers to get to and from the shop.

At this point, the auto body shop is focusing on walking customers through the steps on how to file a claim.