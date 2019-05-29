MARS, Pa. (KDKA) — Phones are ringing off the hook at a local auto body shop after a hail storm damaged many people’s vehicles.
Classic Automotive and Collision told KDKA’s Meghan Schiller that it has received hundreds of calls from customers whose vehicles were damaged in the storm on Tuesday.
The damage ranges from flooded cars to dented hoods and shattered windshields. At least one car had its entire back windshield blown out. Vehicles in the shop’s lot also suffered from hail damage.
Paintless dent repair specialists say this is the worst hail damage they’ve seen since a storm on the Fourth of July six years ago. Some of these cars have so much hood damage that they estimate it had to be larger than 1-inch hail.
Specialists also say that paintless dent repair is the cheapest option for those whose vehicles have hood damage. However, some may require a complete hood replacement. That, they say, could cost several thousand dollars.
Classic Automotive says they’ve been so inundated with customers that they’ve run out of rental cars. People have been taking Ubers to get to and from the shop.
At this point, the auto body shop is focusing on walking customers through the steps on how to file a claim.