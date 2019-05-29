SEVERE WEATHER:Round 2 Of Severe Weather Moves In
NORTH HUNTINGTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The North Huntington Township Police Department is warning residents of a phone scam impersonating the police department.

According to the police, a resident recieved a call claiming to be “Robert Jones from the North Huntington Police department” and that the police have a wrrant for the person on the other end of the line’s arrest.

The police say that there is no Robert Jones in their department.

Other scams have occurred to other departments with the scammer claiming the warrant can be paid vid Google or Apple Pay gift cards.

They are reminding residents that the department does not contact people via phone for payment on outstanding warrants and do not accept gift cards as payment.

Anyone in North Huntington that has recieved a similar call is being asked to call the North Huntington Township Police Department at 724-863-8800.

