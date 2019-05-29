SEVERE WEATHER:Round 2 Of Severe Weather Moves In
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The National Weather Service has officially confirmed nine tornadoes in its warning area this year — almost twice the yearly average.

Pittsburgh’s warning area, which covers 36 counties in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland and West Virginia typically sees only five tornadoes per year.

This announcement follows the confirmation of an EF0 touched down in Indiana County last night.

(Photo Credit: Don Swanson)

It’s only May, but there have been almost 20 tornadoes across Pennsylvania this year. Meteorologist Ron Smiley says that the yearly average is 16 tornadoes a year.

