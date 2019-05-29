



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A second round of storms are moving into the area this afternoon.

Parts of the region are again under an enhanced risk of severe weather.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of western Pennsylvania, as well as parts of Ohio and West Virginia.

The counties under the watch include Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Fayette, Forest, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango, Washington and Westmoreland.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia until 7 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/eI9iBeGn7P — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) May 29, 2019

A Tornado Watch has also been issued for several Pennsylvania counties, including Cambria, Centre and Somerset, until 8 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm watch for most of W. Pennsylvania with a tornado watch being issued east of the Laurel Highlands. Please stay weather aware this afternoon no matter where you are located. #upwithKDKA #KDKAwx pic.twitter.com/6FIgGKcRjn — Ron Smiley 😄 (@RonSmileyWx) May 29, 2019

While on the surface things look similar to yesterday, there are some differences.

First, the area for the enhanced risk is slightly south of the location from Tuesday. Also, yesterday’s set-up was a large hail set-up. Today’s set-up is more of a strong wind gust profile followed by areas that will see large hail along with a heightened risk for tornadoes.

Highs today will be near 80 degrees with winds this afternoon out of the WSW at 7-15 mph.

We have another chance for strong storms Thursday across the area before getting a break from severe weather for the weekend. Thursday is already highlighted as being a ‘marginal’ risk of severe weather with strong winds and large hail possible.

We may get “upgraded” to a slight or enhanced risk of severe weather so will watch closely there. Thursday’s high will be in the mid-70s.

