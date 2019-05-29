SEVERE WEATHER:National Weather Service Extends Flood Warning Until 11:15 a.m.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are investigating a series of shootings last night, two of which were fatal.

The first shooting happened just after 11 p.m. in Homewood.

A man was found with a single gunshot wound in an alley at the intersection of Forest Way and Collier Street. The victim died at the scene.

Officials have released the name of a victim who died just before midnight in another fatal shooting.

Police found Richard Green in the West End with multiple gunshot wounds on Chartiers Avenue. He too died at the scene.

Police are still investigating the third shooting in Homestead that happened after midnight on East 11th Avenue.

One person was wounded. He was taken to the hospital, but as of this morning, there has been no word on this victim’s condition.

