PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen making a tasty recipe of Caprese Chicken.

Caprese Chicken

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts (Use a kitchen mullet to flatten the chicken breasts into 4 evenly thin pieces.)
  • Kosher salt
  • Black pepper
  • Extra virgin olive oil
  • Basil pesto (Store-bought is fine.)
  • 4 slices low-sodium fresh mozzarella cheese (About ¼ to ½ inch in thickness each)
  • 4 thick slices of ripe tomatoes
  • Balsamic glaze or balsamic reduction, about 2 to 3 tablespoons (recipe follows)
  • 8 Fresh basil leaves (leave 4 whole and slice the rest into ribbons)

Directions:

  1. Pat chicken dry and season with salt and pepper
  2. Heat an indoor griddle or pan over high heat. Drizzle about 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil to coat bottom of pan. Add chicken and cook for 3 to 5 minutes on each side or until done.
  3. At the last couple minutes or so of cooking, top each piece of chicken with a bit of the basil pesto, then add mozzarella slice on top.
  4. Remove the chicken from heat and place on plates. Add fresh basil leaves and tomato slices on top, spoon a little balsamic glaze on top. Finally, sprinkle fresh basil ribbons.

Balsamic Glaze:

Pour 1 cup balsamic vinegar into a small saucepan and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the vinegar thickens and is reduced to about ¼ cup (20 to 25 minutes.) Set aside to cool for 10 minutes; it will continue to thicken.

