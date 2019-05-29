Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen making a tasty recipe of Caprese Chicken.
Caprese Chicken
Ingredients:
- 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts (Use a kitchen mullet to flatten the chicken breasts into 4 evenly thin pieces.)
- Kosher salt
- Black pepper
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Basil pesto (Store-bought is fine.)
- 4 slices low-sodium fresh mozzarella cheese (About ¼ to ½ inch in thickness each)
- 4 thick slices of ripe tomatoes
- Balsamic glaze or balsamic reduction, about 2 to 3 tablespoons (recipe follows)
- 8 Fresh basil leaves (leave 4 whole and slice the rest into ribbons)
Directions:
- Pat chicken dry and season with salt and pepper
- Heat an indoor griddle or pan over high heat. Drizzle about 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil to coat bottom of pan. Add chicken and cook for 3 to 5 minutes on each side or until done.
- At the last couple minutes or so of cooking, top each piece of chicken with a bit of the basil pesto, then add mozzarella slice on top.
- Remove the chicken from heat and place on plates. Add fresh basil leaves and tomato slices on top, spoon a little balsamic glaze on top. Finally, sprinkle fresh basil ribbons.
Balsamic Glaze:
Pour 1 cup balsamic vinegar into a small saucepan and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the vinegar thickens and is reduced to about ¼ cup (20 to 25 minutes.) Set aside to cool for 10 minutes; it will continue to thicken.