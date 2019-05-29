WASHINGTON DC (CBS News) — Special Counsel Robert Mueller made his first public statement about his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election Wednesday morning, saying that the investigation is formally closed and that he is resigning from the Department of Justice.
“I have not spoken publicly during our investigation,” Mueller said. “I’m speaking out today because our investigation is complete.”
Mueller also reiterated that Justice Department policy prohibiting the indictment of a sitting president meant that “charging the president with a crime was therefore not an option we could consider.” He added that the Constitution requires a process other than through the criminal justice system to find a president guilty of a crime.
