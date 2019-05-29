SEVERE WEATHER:Round 2 Of Severe Weather Moves In
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cincinnati Reds, Jordan Lyles, MLB, mlb baseball, Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Sports, Trevor Willliams


CINCINNATI (KDKA) — According to reports, injury Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams is progressing well during his time on the IL.

Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Williams is throwing again following his right-side strain that has kept the pitcher sidelined since May 16th.

“Some Pirates updates: Trevor Williams is throwing again. Stretched to 105 feet and off a slope. Jordan Lyles played catch this morning. Francisco Cervelli to be evaluated tomorrow. Jung Ho Kang to work some at SS with Triple-A Indy.”

According to Mackey, team Director of Sports Medicine Todd Tomczyk says the Bucs are “very encouraged” that Williams is pitching off of a slope this early since the injury.

Tomczyk also says that the Pirates are encouraged by the postgame examination of pticher Jordan Lyles, who was injured Tuesday night against the Reds. Lyles was playing catch before the game Wednesday afternoon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s