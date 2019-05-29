CINCINNATI (KDKA) — According to reports, injury Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams is progressing well during his time on the IL.
Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Williams is throwing again following his right-side strain that has kept the pitcher sidelined since May 16th.
“Some Pirates updates: Trevor Williams is throwing again. Stretched to 105 feet and off a slope. Jordan Lyles played catch this morning. Francisco Cervelli to be evaluated tomorrow. Jung Ho Kang to work some at SS with Triple-A Indy.”
According to Mackey, team Director of Sports Medicine Todd Tomczyk says the Bucs are “very encouraged” that Williams is pitching off of a slope this early since the injury.
Tomczyk also says that the Pirates are encouraged by the postgame examination of pticher Jordan Lyles, who was injured Tuesday night against the Reds. Lyles was playing catch before the game Wednesday afternoon.