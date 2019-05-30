SEVERE WEATHER:Severe Weather Round 3 To Bring Downpours, Winds
DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (AP) – A man fleeing police has died after jumping into a rain-swollen river in Pennsylvania.

Police responded to a report of a domestic dispute in Blair County on Wednesday when they say 37-year-old Jeremy Ross fled the scene clad only in boxer shorts.

Officers pursued Ross on foot when they say he jumped into the Frankstown Branch of the Juniata River. Police say they attempted to rescue Ross, but he refused to surrender.

His body was recovered hours later.

  1. Deputy53 (@Babylon1953) says:
    May 30, 2019 at 11:55 AM

    Darwin would be proud. At least he won’t do that again.

