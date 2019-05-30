SEVERE WEATHER:Severe Weather Round 3 To Bring Downpours, Winds
By Brenda Waters
BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) — Police in Beaver County are looking for a suspect they describe as “armed and dangerous” following an overnight double shooting in Beaver Falls.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the area of 16th Street and Third Avenue.

Police are looking for Deshung Malone in connection with the shooting. He is facing charges of criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

(Source: Beaver Falls Police)

Malone is described as being 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 135-145 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Beaver Falls Police say Malone “should be considered armed and dangerous,” and if you see him you should not approach him. Instead, call 911.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Beaver Falls Police at 724-846-7000.

No updates have been provided on the conditions of the shooting victims.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

