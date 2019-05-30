Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A black bear wandering around the Green Valley area has been spotted by North Versailles residents.
Its been spotted especially near the wooded area behind the fire department.
The North Versailles Police Department reminds people that they shouldn’t leave food outside because it attracts the bear.
“Residents, also please stop leaving porridge in your unlocked cars overnight,” the fire department jokes in a Facebook comment.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is already aware of the bear.