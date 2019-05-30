SEVERE WEATHER:Severe Weather Round 3 To Bring Downpours, Winds
DUQUESNE (KDKA) – A teenager was arrested following a string of burglaries in Duquesne.

The City of Duquesne Police Department posted on Facebook saying a 14-year-old teen was taken into custody for allegedly breaking into several homes and garages.

Police officials say that officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress Thursday morning at approximately 11:20 a.m.

After allegedly breaking into a home, the owner of that residence disrupted the crime.

The teenager and their mother were taken to the police station for an interview where the teen confessed of the crime and several other break-ins.

Authorities searched the home of the teenager and were able to locate stolen items. More stolen items were found in Duquesne and North Versailles Township.

The teenager is being charged with several felony crimes, according to police. They were taken to Shuman Center awaiting court proceedings.

