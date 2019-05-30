SEVERE WEATHER:Severe Weather Round 3 To Bring Downpours, Winds
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local brewery is launching a series of more than 90 beers, each named after one of the city’s 92 neighborhoods.

East End Brewing Company will release the Allentown, the first beer in its “YOU ARE HERE” series, this Saturday. The new beer is an imperial shandy, made with tea from the Strip District’s Prestogeorge and lemon juice.

The Allentown is the first beer in East End Brewing’s “YOU ARE HERE” program, a series of beers named after Pittsburgh’s 90+ neighborhoods. (Photo Courtesy: East End Brewing)

The craft brewery says the inspiration for the first beer’s name came from its design partner Commonwealth Press, which is set to open a new warehouse in Allentown on June 1. The new beer can be found at that grand opening from 5-11 p.m., and the Allentown Night Market from 7-11 p.m.

The Allentown will also be available at both East End Brewing locations: the Taproom in the Strip District and the Brewpub in Larimer.

East End Brewing owner Scott Smith said the project is a chance for the 15-year-old brewery to connect with the city, “neighborhood by neighborhood, beer by beer.”

“Pittsburgh has always been our home,” Smith explained. “And I hope people will take this opportunity to get out of their comfort zones and explore it a bit more deeply.”

All the names in the “YOU ARE HERE” neighborhood beer series will be drawn at random by various Pittsburghers. The second name was chosen as Overbrook when Dan Rugh from Commonwealth Press pulled the neighborhood at Allentown’s canning day on Wednesday, according to the brewery.

