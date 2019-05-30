PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Elias Diaz is teaming up with Pirates Charities to host a shoe drive.
The Shoes for Venezuela campaign will benefit Diaz’s home country of Venezuela. The shoe drive will begin on May 30 and run through June 19, where fans are encouraged to bring new shoes to donations bins placed around the PNC Park.
Shoes collected during the campaign will be distributed through the Elias Diaz Foundation to underprivileged children in Venezuela.
Fans that donate during the drive will receive an invitation to an exclusive Elias Diaz meet and greet on June 20 at the Wexford New Balance.
In 2018, Diaz collected shoes for children during the offseason where he later hand delivered them during an event in Maracaibo.