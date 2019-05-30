PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A GoFundMe page has been created for the husband and baby of a Mt. Washington woman who died from a childbirth complication over the weekend.
April Sheatz Martinez’s classmates from KHS class of 2002 created the page to raise funds for the family to help with current and future expenses.
“She was friendly to everyone, she loved life, and most importantly she loved and cared about others,” the GoFundMe page says.
The creator of the page, user Corey Peterson also wrote, “I often found myself in awe of her because she was just always true to herself and built a life that was adventurous and full of happiness.”
So far the pages has raised $33,670 towards its goal of $44,000.
The donations have come from over 600 people in just two days, showing an outpouring of love and support from fellow Pittsburghers.