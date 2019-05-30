



Looking to satisfy your appetite for Japanese fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Japanese spots around Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to fill the bill.

1. Maiku Sushi

PHOTO: MAIKU SUSHI/YELP

Topping the list is Maiku Sushi. Located at 1611 Penn Ave. in the Strip District, the sushi bar is the highest-rated Japanese restaurant in Pittsburgh, boasting four stars out of 176 reviews on Yelp.

In addition to its extensive sushi offerings, this sushi and pho restaurant offers nigiri and sashimi, as well as bubble teas.

2. Andy’s Sushi Bar

PHOTO: CINDY L./YELP

Next up is Andy’s Sushi Bar, situated at 1711 Penn Ave. in the Strip District. With four stars out of 68 reviews on Yelp, the sushi bar has proven to be a local favorite.

Yelper Sherry M. wrote, “Good food at a great price — highly recommend.”

3. Mount Everest Sushi

PHOTO: ZACH L./YELP

Mount Everest Sushi, located at 128 Oakland Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sushi bar and Asian fusion spot, which offers poke and more, 4.5 stars out of 196 reviews.

According to its website, the restaurant’s name stems from its desire to deliver “a taste above the rest.”

4. Luke Wholey’s Wild Alaskan Grille

PHOTO: JENNIFER B./YELP

Luke Wholey’s Wild Alaskan Grille, a sushi bar and cocktail bar in the Strip District, is another go-to, with four stars out of 440 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2106 Penn Ave. to try it for yourself.

While Yelpers are fans of the eatery’s sushi, the restaurant also has an extensive menu of seafood, sandwiches and pasta.