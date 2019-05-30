CREIGHTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A landslide has blocked a lane on Freeport Road.
#BREAKING: Landslide on Freeport Rd in Creighton has on lane blocked. @IannottiRalph live at 6pm with an update. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/vXxKhdgzV8
— Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) May 30, 2019
The landslide caused a large tree to fall into a section of the roadway near New Kensington Bridge, bringing down wires and a utility pole.
Slow going on Freeport Road in Creighton when tree falls onto roadway , bringing down wires and utility pole. Stop and go traffic restricted to single lane. pic.twitter.com/VqJqN16uij
— Ralph Iannotti (@IannottiRalph) May 30, 2019
The tree fell Thursday afternoon and was initially blocking both lanes of traffic on the roadway. The tree has since been removed. However, the utility pole is still dangling over the southbound lane.
Wires and debris from the tree could also be seen on the ground.
The roadway has been restricted to a single lane, but traffic is moving at a stop-and-go pace in both directions.
