CREIGHTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A landslide has blocked a lane on Freeport Road.

The landslide caused a large tree to fall into a section of the roadway near New Kensington Bridge, bringing down wires and a utility pole.

The tree fell Thursday afternoon and was initially blocking both lanes of traffic on the roadway. The tree has since been removed. However, the utility pole is still dangling over the southbound lane.

Wires and debris from the tree could also be seen on the ground.

The roadway has been restricted to a single lane, but traffic is moving at a stop-and-go pace in both directions.

