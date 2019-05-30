



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have released new information surrounding the disappearance of a woman from Whitehall.

Elizabeth “Betsy” Wiesenfeld has not been seen since April 30. She was reported missing after she didn’t show up for work that morning at a local nursing home.

Police have now identified two vehicles that may have been involved in her disappearance.

One of them is a Ford F-150 quad cab pickup truck. It has a broken passenger-side window.

The other vehicle is a red Ford Expedition.

“Police are asking for anyone to contact them that may have seen vehicles fitting these descriptions either stopped, parked, or driving through an area where it looked like it may have been out of place. We’re particularly interested in the areas of Whitehall, Liberty Borough and Latrobe on April 30 or May 1,” said Allegheny County Police Det. Steven Dish.

Police have named Wiesenfeld’s handyman, Douglas Berry, a suspect in the case. However, he has not been charged.

He is currently in jail on a separate gun charge.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Allegheny County Police TipLine at 1-833-255-8477.