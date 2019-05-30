SEVERE WEATHER:Severe Weather Round 3 To Bring Downpours, Winds
SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania elementary school closed for the day after educators realized that overnight a man had entered the building, got naked and spilled Murphy’s Oil Soap on the gym floor.

Neil Armstrong Elementary School staff originally thought the spilled soap was a prank, but the principal reviewed security tape footage and saw that a man had been on the premises.

Scranton Police Chief Carl Graziano says that once inside the school, the man took off his clothes and walked through at least a portion of the school while naked.

School officials decided at about 7 a.m. to close the school for safety.

Graziano says there were no signs of forced entry.

More than 600 students are enrolled at the school, which is expected to reopen Friday.

Comments
  1. Deputy53 (@Babylon1953) says:
    May 30, 2019 at 5:13 PM

    Meth will do that to you.

