PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Several roads have been closed or restricted as Pennsylvania continues to battle severe weather.
PennDOT is updating motorists about which state routes in Allegheny, Beaver and Lawrence counties are affected.
Here’s the most recent list. For local updates, continue to check back on kdka.com.
Allegheny County:
- Route 1031 (Lardintown Road) from Route 908 to Butler County in Fawn Township closed due to flooding
- Route 1034 (Bull Creek Road) from Ridge Road to Howes Run Road in Fawn Township closed due to flooding
- Southbound Route 19 lane restriction near Cumberland Road in McCandless Township due to a clogged inlet
- Route 8 lane restriction from Craighead Road to Mt. Royal Boulevard in Hampton Township due to a clogged inlet
- Route 2017 (Douglas Run Road) in Elizabeth Township closed due to downed tree and live wires
Beaver County:
- Route 588 from Hartzell School Road to Pine Run Road in Marion Township closed due to flooding
- Route 1019 (Brush Creek Road) from Route 68 to Route 588 in Marion and New Sewickley townships closed due to flooding
- Route 1008 (Soap Run Road) in Franklin Township closed due to flooding
- Route 2006 (Lovi Road) in New Sewickley Township closed due to slide
- Route 68 lane restrictions in Midland Borough
- Route 2003 (Hoenig Road) in Economy Borough closed due to flooding
- Route 1029 (Dogwood Drive) in Daugherty and North Sewickley townships closed due to flooding
- Route 4034 (Wolf Run Road) in Industry Borough closed due to flooding
Lawrence County:
- Route 1003 (Plank Road) in Neshannock Township closed due to flooding
PennDOT’s 511PA allows Pennsylvanians to stay up to date with road closures across the country.