PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins have signed Juuso Riikola to a one-year contract following the defenseman’s rookie campaign.
The team’s executive vice president and general manager, Jim Rutherford, announced that Riikola had been re-signed Thursday. His new contract has an average annual value of $850,000.
Riikola made his NHL debut last year during the Oct. 11 Penguins game against the Vegas Golden Knights. Last season, the 25-year-old played 37 games and amassed two goals, three assists and five points with a plus-three.
The Finland native scored both goals on a power play. His first NHL goal, on Dec. 29 in St Louis, won the game.
“Juuso has adjusted to the North American style of hockey seamlessly,” assistant general manager Bill Guerin said. “He’s a very confident guy, and he’s also a great skater that moves the puck really well. We expect him to make an even bigger impact this year.”