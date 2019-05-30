



If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From country music to an all-female rock benefit concert, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.

Clare Dunn

From the event description:

Female country artist Clare Dunn takes the stage on Thursday, May 30. Hear her latest single, “Put You Into Words,” and other favorites like “Tuxedo” and “Move On.” You must be 21 years or older to attend.

When: Thursday, May 30, 7-9:30 p.m.

Where: Tequila Cowboy, 380 N. Shore Drive

Price: $12

Price: $12

SoDown

From the event description:

Ehren River Wright, aka SoDown, is a staple in the Colorado music scene. A SoDown set is not one to miss. Featuring live saxophone, Ehren takes the crowd on an intimate sensory adventure through space and time.

When: Thursday, May 30, 7 p.m.- midnight

Where: Roxian Theater, 425 Chartiers Ave.

Price: Free

Price: Free

‘Women Who Rock’

From the event description:

Rock the future of women’s health by attending the third annual “Women Who Rock” benefit concert. The stellar, all-female lineup features the legendary Sheila E., the Sounds of Pittsburgh Women’s Chorus, soul diva Lyndsey Smith, DJ Jess and more. Proceeds go to Magee-Womens Research Institute.

When: Thursday, May 30, 7 p.m.

Where: Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive

Price: $55 (General Admission)

Price: $55 (General Admission)