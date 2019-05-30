PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Day three of severe weather is expected today.
Strong wind is the main threat through the day. There will also be the possibility of heavy downpours again leading to flooding.
A flood warning in parts of Lawrence and Beaver counties expired at 7 a.m., but a Flood Watch remains in effect for much of western Pennsylvania until 11 a.m.
Rain showers and storms will likely arrive earlier today than they have over the past couple of days, leading to cooler temps. Highs today will struggle to get out of the low 70s. KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley is forecasting a high of just 73 degrees. A couple of rounds of rain, starting as early as 6 a.m., are expected.
On Wednesday, we saw record rain amounts in Pittsburgh with 1.93 inches.
