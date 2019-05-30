



(Hoodline)- Southside Flats is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options, according to Walk Score’s rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Southside Flats look like these days—and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Southside Flats via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide, to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Pittsburgh neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

901 E. Carson St.

Listed at $795/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom, located at 901 E. Carson St., is 33.8 percent less than the $1,200/month median rent for a one bedroom in Southside Flats.

In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. The building boasts on-site management. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn’t worry about a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

98 S. 19th St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 98 S. 19th St., is listed for $850/month.

In the unit, you’re promised hardwood flooring, a fireplace, central air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There isn’t a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

70 S. 15th St.

Here’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 70 S. 15th St., which, at 1,000 square feet, is going for $950/month.

In the unit, expect air conditioning and an updated kitchen with a dishwasher. The building has on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not permitted. There’s no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the full listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.